Sheriff: Schenectady men robbed Toys 'R' Us
Two Schenectady men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing the Toys "R" Us store in Clifton Park, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. Lawrence E. Currin, 36, and Ramcin M. Leon, 37, both of 920 Wendell Ave. were charged with robbery after they forced employees there to give them merchandise, deputies said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 20
|Ebby Steppach
|21,035
|Americans split along party lines on firing of ...
|May 16
|Truth
|104
|Capitaland Taxi
|May 16
|Dirk
|1
|want to buy a home here, but taxes are high and...
|May 16
|The Mayor
|2
|Police Accuse Man Of Spraying His Own House Wit...
|May 12
|INFIDEL
|5
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|May 11
|Robert E
|6
|Babysitter sentenced to 18 years for crippling ... (Aug '08)
|May 9
|Tom Petrie
|22
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC