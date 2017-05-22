Sheriff: Schenectady men robbed Toys 'R' Us

Two Schenectady men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing the Toys "R" Us store in Clifton Park, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. Lawrence E. Currin, 36, and Ramcin M. Leon, 37, both of 920 Wendell Ave. were charged with robbery after they forced employees there to give them merchandise, deputies said.

