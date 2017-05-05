Larrie N. Parker
Larrie N. Parker, 79 of Pleasant Drive, Norfolk NY, died Thursday, May 4, 2017 at CVPH Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY. He was born in Long Lake, NY August 22, 1937, the son of Lawrence Parker and Annie Parker.
