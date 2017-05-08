It's tick time, and Lyme season, in the Capital Region
State Health Commissioner Richard Daines visits the "Tick Lab" at Hudson Valley Community College and talks about preventing Lyme Disease. Word on the street is that it's it's going to be a great year for ticks, as some experts expect their populations to skyrocket.
