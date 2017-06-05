Interviewing Dr. Tom Smith about his experiences in Iwo Jima.

As we approach the Memorial Day holiday to remember and honor our fallen service men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, my colleagues and I in the New York State Senate paused to recognize our World War II veterans particularly those who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima. Senator Kathy Marchione, Senator Neil Breslin and I welcomed to the Senate Chamber six veterans of the Battle of Iwo Jima, including three of my constituents from the 49th Senate District, Dr. Tom Smith and Sal Famularo from Glenville and George Ross from Clifton Park.

