Interviewing Dr. Tom Smith about his ...

Interviewing Dr. Tom Smith about his experiences in Iwo Jima.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Albany Times Union

As we approach the Memorial Day holiday to remember and honor our fallen service men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, my colleagues and I in the New York State Senate paused to recognize our World War II veterans particularly those who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima. Senator Kathy Marchione, Senator Neil Breslin and I welcomed to the Senate Chamber six veterans of the Battle of Iwo Jima, including three of my constituents from the 49th Senate District, Dr. Tom Smith and Sal Famularo from Glenville and George Ross from Clifton Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Schenectady auto repair shop owner accused of b... (May '08) Jun 2 Bingoboy69 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Police Accuse Man Of Spraying His Own House Wit... May 24 PARAGON Vultures 6
News Americans split along party lines on firing of ... May 16 Truth 104
Capitaland Taxi May 16 Dirk 1
want to buy a home here, but taxes are high and... May 16 The Mayor 2
News Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16) May 11 Robert E 6
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,494 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC