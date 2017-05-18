Good things to do for the week ahead
You can treat Mom to songs about women's suffrage this Mother's Day. In "NY Women: Singing for Suffrage," Peggy Lynn, Annie Rosen, Toby Stover and Susan Trump tell the story of the New York women who were at the forefront of the suffrage movement.
