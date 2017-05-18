Creatacor Completes Rebrand, Redesign...

Creatacor Completes Rebrand, Redesign of its Clifton Park Headquarters

Thursday May 18

Creatacor, Inc., an exhibit design, fabrication and trade show management provider, recently completed a multi-year rebrand initiative, in advance of the firm's 30th anniversary this July. The rebrand included a facility facelift, with revamped conference rooms, communal spaces and a "Hall of Fame," all reflecting Creatacor's passion for creative design, color and form.

