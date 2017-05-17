COMIN' SOON: New Concert Announcements
Upstate Concert Hall in Clifton Park has added a handful of new concerts to the summer mix, including the Naked and Famous with Stellar Young at 8pm on Sunday, June 11 ; Born of Osiris with Volumns, Betraying the Martyrs and Widowmaker at 7:30pm on Wednesday, July 19 ; and looking ahead to the fall, YouTube faves Timeflies at 8pm on Thursday, October 12 . IN CASE YOU MISSED IT : Hometown hitmakers Phantogram are headed back to Greater Nippertown, this time around playing a big outdoor concert at the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds with Tycho and Heathered Pearls in support.
