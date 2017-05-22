Clifton Park man fatally dragged by own truck

A 50-year-old town man was killed Monday evening after he stopped his truck on the side of the road, crawled under it to fix something and was dragged by the rolling vehicle into a ditch, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. After someone called 911 at 5:48 p.m.,deputies arrived at Bernini Drive to find a pick-up truck in the roadside ditch and Herbert F. Sieber lying unconscious and bleeding nearby, the sheriff's office said.

