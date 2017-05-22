Clifton Park man fatally dragged by own truck
A 50-year-old town man was killed Monday evening after he stopped his truck on the side of the road, crawled under it to fix something and was dragged by the rolling vehicle into a ditch, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. After someone called 911 at 5:48 p.m.,deputies arrived at Bernini Drive to find a pick-up truck in the roadside ditch and Herbert F. Sieber lying unconscious and bleeding nearby, the sheriff's office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Americans split along party lines on firing of ...
|May 16
|Truth
|104
|Capitaland Taxi
|May 16
|Dirk
|1
|want to buy a home here, but taxes are high and...
|May 16
|The Mayor
|2
|Police Accuse Man Of Spraying His Own House Wit...
|May 12
|INFIDEL
|5
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|May 11
|Robert E
|6
|Babysitter sentenced to 18 years for crippling ... (Aug '08)
|May 9
|Tom Petrie
|22
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC