A wet walk

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A group from Acadia Middle School in Clifton Park, N.Y. cross the street in the rain to enter Mystic Seaport, Thursday, May 25, 2017. The group, in town just for the day, was planning on going to the Mystic Aquarium later in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.