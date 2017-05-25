A wet walk
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A group from Acadia Middle School in Clifton Park, N.Y. cross the street in the rain to enter Mystic Seaport, Thursday, May 25, 2017. The group, in town just for the day, was planning on going to the Mystic Aquarium later in the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,048
|Police Accuse Man Of Spraying His Own House Wit...
|Wed
|PARAGON Vultures
|6
|Americans split along party lines on firing of ...
|May 16
|Truth
|104
|Capitaland Taxi
|May 16
|Dirk
|1
|want to buy a home here, but taxes are high and...
|May 16
|The Mayor
|2
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|May 11
|Robert E
|6
|Babysitter sentenced to 18 years for crippling ... (Aug '08)
|May 9
|Tom Petrie
|22
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC