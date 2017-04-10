Upstate NY driver pretends to be cop, throws coins in road rage incident, police say
An Upstate New York man has been arrested following a road rage incident on Interstate 787 in Albany in which the suspect claimed to be a police officer and tossed coins at another vehicle, state police said. Vincent LaBarbera, 49, of Clifton Park pulled his vehicle alongside another car Monday, rolled down his window and began shouting and gesturing, troopers said.
