Shen grad who started Hopeful Cases charity honored with Tribeca

Tuesday Apr 25

Clifton Park native and Shenendehowa High School graduate Will Boyajian was honored Tuesday by the Tribeca Film Festival's Disruptor Awards , which recognizes traditional and non-traditional ways of tackling the world's problems. The award comes after Boyajian's success with Hopeful Cases , a charity he started by busking in the subway stations of New York City.

