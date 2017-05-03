Shen grad who started Hopeful Cases charity honored with Tribeca
Clifton Park native and Shenendehowa High School graduate Will Boyajian was honored Tuesday by the Tribeca Film Festival's Disruptor Awards , which recognizes traditional and non-traditional ways of tackling the world's problems. The award comes after Boyajian's success with Hopeful Cases , a charity he started by busking in the subway stations of New York City.
