Shen board urged to work with town on woodland's fate

The Shenendehowa Board of Education is being urged to hand over the 34 acres of school land that was the center of last week's referendum to the town of Clifton Park. Speaking for the Friends of Clifton Park Open Space at a standing-room-only meeting Tuesday night, Susan Burton said the school district should get back to the business of educating children and leave land use issues to the town, which has the resources to deal with them.

