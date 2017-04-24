School board elections next month bode well for fate of forest
Seemingly oblivious to a bitter battle to determine its fate, a 34-acre forest in the heart of Clifton Park's commercial district-wedged between Hannaford, Citizen's Bank, and Moe Road-has awakened from its winter slumber. Leaves burst from buds, and skunk cabbage pokes up from the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|My favorite workout!
|Sat
|CHolloway1972
|1
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 28
|Jinks
|2
|Mechanicville man arrested, accused of child po... (Dec '13)
|Apr 26
|Ashley
|2
|Howard Plum arrested in sex sting (Jun '08)
|Apr 24
|Open Stage Media ...
|10
|Police Accuse Man Of Spraying His Own House Wit...
|Apr 13
|bldg seven
|1
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Apr 12
|Robert E
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC