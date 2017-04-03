Rome Black Knight Winterguards Have Strong Showing at State Finals
The Junior Varsity Winterguard from Rome Free Academy snagged a gold medal at the Mid York Colorguard Circuit Championships over the weekend. The 15-members of the JV Black Knights Winterguard took gold in the MYCGC novice class at Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park, NY.
