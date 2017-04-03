Rome Black Knight Winterguards Have S...

Rome Black Knight Winterguards Have Strong Showing at State Finals

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

The Junior Varsity Winterguard from Rome Free Academy snagged a gold medal at the Mid York Colorguard Circuit Championships over the weekend. The 15-members of the JV Black Knights Winterguard took gold in the MYCGC novice class at Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Ronwua13 20,944
News Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09) Fri Charlton NY 29
Schenectady Graffiti Culprit Chad Saarland Apr 4 DURP is Retarded 2
Troy Ohio? Apr 3 wrong state 1
Howard Plum arrested in sex sting (Jun '08) Mar 26 Pyro technic 8
News Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13) Mar 23 Hey baby 3
News Albany area shopping malls go upscale or bust (Mar '15) Mar 19 Robert E 32
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,146,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC