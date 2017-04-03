House of the Week: Tuscan-inspired in...

House of the Week: Tuscan-inspired in Clifton Park

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

The 4,395-square-foot manse at 422 Vischer Ferry Road was modeled after a Tuscan villa. It doesn't lack for grandeur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr OneMore 20,943
Schenectady Graffiti Culprit Chad Saarland Tue DURP is Retarded 2
Troy Ohio? Apr 3 wrong state 1
Howard Plum arrested in sex sting (Jun '08) Mar 26 Pyro technic 8
News Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13) Mar 23 Hey baby 3
News Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09) Mar 22 Brandywine resident 28
News Albany area shopping malls go upscale or bust (Mar '15) Mar 19 Robert E 32
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Saratoga County was issued at April 07 at 7:45AM EDT

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,722 • Total comments across all topics: 280,113,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC