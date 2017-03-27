Homeowner injured in Halfmoon fire
One person is in the Westchester Medical Center burn unit being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out early Sunday morning at a home on Werner Road. Clifton Park Fire Department Chief Art Hunsinger said the owner of 57 Werner Road called 911 after he was woken up by smoke at 1:50 a.m..
