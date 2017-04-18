FREE: The Mother Goose Jazz Band Is Back in the Spotlight
April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and around Greater Nippertown there's no better way to introduce the next generation to the wide wonderful world of jazz than the Mother Goose Jazz Band , who will be performing a pair of free concerts this week. Under the direction of composer-saxophonist Josh Greenberg , the jazz-for-kids band features vocalist Cathy Olsen , keyboardist Diane Geddes , bassist Mike Moss and drummer Gene Garone , as well as special guest guitarist Chuck D'Aloia .
