COMIN' SOON: New Concert Announcements

COMIN' SOON: New Concert Announcements

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Nippertown!

New Zealand electro-popsters the Naked and Famous step into the spotlight at the Upstate Concert Hall in Clifton Park at 8pm on Sunday, June 11. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday , priced at $10.27 for the first 102 tickets; then $25 in advance; $28 at the door. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT : The Albany Tulip Festival has announced the complete schedule of bands, featuring Minus the Bear, the Delfonics and a big batch of Greater Nippertown bands, including the Erin Harkes Band, Ramblin Jug Stompers, Wild Adriatic, Holly & Evan Band, Dryer and lots more The Half Moon in Hudson welcomes back musical outsider Michael Hurley at 7pm on Saturday, April 15 with Willy Mason and Tom Carter opening the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Schenectady Graffiti Culprit Chad Saarland 10 hr DURP is Retarded 2
Troy Ohio? Mon wrong state 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 1 Toms river nj 20,941
Howard Plum arrested in sex sting (Jun '08) Mar 26 Pyro technic 8
News Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13) Mar 23 Hey baby 3
News Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09) Mar 22 Brandywine resident 28
News Albany area shopping malls go upscale or bust (Mar '15) Mar 19 Robert E 32
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC