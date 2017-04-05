COMIN' SOON: New Concert Announcements
New Zealand electro-popsters the Naked and Famous step into the spotlight at the Upstate Concert Hall in Clifton Park at 8pm on Sunday, June 11. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday , priced at $10.27 for the first 102 tickets; then $25 in advance; $28 at the door. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT : The Albany Tulip Festival has announced the complete schedule of bands, featuring Minus the Bear, the Delfonics and a big batch of Greater Nippertown bands, including the Erin Harkes Band, Ramblin Jug Stompers, Wild Adriatic, Holly & Evan Band, Dryer and lots more The Half Moon in Hudson welcomes back musical outsider Michael Hurley at 7pm on Saturday, April 15 with Willy Mason and Tom Carter opening the show.
