Clifton Park receives $850,000 to connect trails

The town was awarded a $848,840 grant on Wednesday from the state Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternatives Program and Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program to close the gap in the Moe Road Multi-Use Path. The town's Master Trails Plan includes an extension of the Moe Road Multi-Use Pathway to the Crescent Road Multi-Use Pathway, which was completed in 2016.

