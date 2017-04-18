Clifton Park receives $850,000 to connect trails
The town was awarded a $848,840 grant on Wednesday from the state Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternatives Program and Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program to close the gap in the Moe Road Multi-Use Path. The town's Master Trails Plan includes an extension of the Moe Road Multi-Use Pathway to the Crescent Road Multi-Use Pathway, which was completed in 2016.
