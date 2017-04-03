Clifton Park officials want to partne...

Clifton Park officials want to partner with Shen schools for...

Albany Times Union

Clifton Park -- Now that the Shenendehowa school district voters have rejected the plan to develop the district's 34 acres of forest and trails, the town is once again ready to partner with the district on preserving the land as a park. "We are certainly interested in engaging with the school district," said Supervisor Phil Barrett.

