Clifton Park man charged after fight with girlfriend
A town man is accused of choking his girlfriend in the residence they share Friday and keeping her from getting away, State Police said. On Saturday, troopers arrested Shrockie T. Kirk, 39, after the argument that escalated into Kirk's physical combativeness, troopers based in Clifton Park said.
