4 accused of welfare fraud in Saratoga County cases

Ronnie Carrigan, 34, of Ballston Spa; Charaun Meertins, 30, of Clifton Park; David A. Coonradt, 45, Saratoga Springs and Jamar Henriquez, 28, of South Glens Falls are charged with offering a false instrument for filing, welfare fraud and grand larceny - all felonies, according to Investigator Kevin Herrick. Combined, the cases totaled $37,000 in benefits received, Herrick said.

