$254,900 . 937 Main St., Clifton Park, NY 12065. View listing .

Tuesday Apr 4

Residents of the Shenendehowa Central School District were voting Tuesday on whether 34 acres of wooded land in Clifton Park will be sold to a developer for a ShopRite. Opponents hope instead to create a Central Park for Clifton Park.

