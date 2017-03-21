Tax issues can be taxing

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, right, speaks at the home of Jennifer and Dan Jeram and their three children on Thursday, March 16, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. Standing at left are James Jeram, 5, Dan Jeram holding his 6-mos.-old daughter Madeline and Jennifer Jeram holding their son Benjamin, 3. The senator is launching a push to preserve popular, but increasingly at-risk tax deductions Saratoga homeowners and taxpayers depend upon to keep Capital RegionOs cost of living in-check.

