ShopRite says 'we'd love to be' in Clifton Park

Construction work continues at the Van Rensselaer Square shopping center, seen here on Thursday, March 23, 2017, in North Greenbush, N.Y. A ShopRite will be built in the shopping center. less Construction work continues at the Van Rensselaer Square shopping center, seen here on Thursday, March 23, 2017, in North Greenbush, N.Y. A ShopRite will be built in the shopping center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.