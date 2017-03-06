Saratoga Springs police make felony arrests from March 3 to 5
John L. Yakush, 35, of Saratoga Springs was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully dealing with a child . He was arrested at 9:16 p.m. on Friday on Phila Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate NY man douses wife in gas, sets her and...
|Mon
|Yaumel
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Christina Amell
|Feb 28
|once-a-always-a-ho
|1
|Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop
|Feb 27
|caliviado
|2
|Another pleads in fatal Schenectady fire
|Feb 26
|Trumpster
|1
|Schenectady cop gets 4 years (Sep '07)
|Feb 25
|MichaelHamiltonSt...
|8
|Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09)
|Feb 23
|Mad as hell
|24
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC