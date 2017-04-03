Photos: Progress on new Rexford Bridge

Photos: Progress on new Rexford Bridge

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Albany Times Union

Piers for the new Rexford Bridge are in place on the Mohawk River on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Niskayuna, N.Y. The $33 million state Department of Transportation project on Balltown Road is expected to be competed late next year.

