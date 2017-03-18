Photos: Albany Wine & Chocolate Festival

Photos: Albany Wine & Chocolate Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Albany Times Union

Ten-year-olds Hanna Gialil, left, and Coco Offord, both of Greenfield, are introduced to the chocolate fountain by Craig Wander of We Do Fondue of Albany during the Albany Wine & Chocolate Festival Saturday March 18, 2017 in Colonie, NY. less Ten-year-olds Hanna Gialil, left, and Coco Offord, both of Greenfield, are introduced to the chocolate fountain by Craig Wander of We Do Fondue of Albany during the Albany Wine & Chocolate Festival Saturday ... more Emily Pierce of Albany sample a Goufrais or German "Cool Treat" from Angelic Imports during the Albany Wine & Chocolate Festival Saturday March 18, 2017 in Colonie, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 min Bayonne 20,922
News Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09) Wed Brandywine resident 28
News Albany area shopping malls go upscale or bust (Mar '15) Mar 19 Robert E 32
Devon Blackman beats a woman head to toe (Oct '09) Mar 10 upyoursN 23
The Current Corruption of Schenectady Led by ... (Nov '13) Mar 10 sold my business ... 32
I Love Kickboxing Clifton Park (Sep '16) Mar 10 Tatum Serfilippi 2
News Upstate NY man douses wife in gas, sets her and... Mar 6 Yaumel 1
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC