On The Move
Mark Schaming joined as deputy commissioner for cultural education, overseeing the Office of Cultural Education, which includes the State Museum, New York State Archives and New York State Library. Schaming previously worked at the State Museum for more than 20 years, most recently as director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Erik The Red
|20,929
|Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Hey baby
|3
|Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09)
|Mar 22
|Brandywine resident
|28
|Albany area shopping malls go upscale or bust (Mar '15)
|Mar 19
|Robert E
|32
|Devon Blackman beats a woman head to toe (Oct '09)
|Mar 10
|upyoursN
|23
|The Current Corruption of Schenectady Led by ... (Nov '13)
|Mar 10
|sold my business ...
|32
|I Love Kickboxing Clifton Park (Sep '16)
|Mar 10
|Tatum Serfilippi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC