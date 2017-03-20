Northway Church sues former landlord

In an effort to prevent its eviction, the Northway Church is suing its former landlord, claiming the landlord's attempt to end the church's sublet in the North Country Commons discriminates against the mega-church. In court papers filed in Saratoga County this month, Northway Church attorneys claim that Whitney Lane Holdings and the Howard Group Management Company "continue to intentionally and maliciously disrupt Northway Fellowship's contractual relationship" with Upstate Shows, which sublets the space to the church.

