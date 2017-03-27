Jewish Food Festival on Sunday in Schenectady

Sue Kimball from Clifton Park, and a member of the Congregation Gates of Heaven, pulls out a tray of knishes from the oven on Sunday, March 15, 2015, in Schenectady, N.Y. Members of the synagogue are working to prepare food for their 12th annual Jewish Food Festival which will be held on Sunday, March 22nd from noon to 3:00pm. Peter Kopcha, chair of the festival, said that the event gives the synagogue members a chance to share their Jewish culture with guests and the community at large through food.

