In Utica, theya re not Utica greens

The New York Times has a recipe and good story on the history of what's regionally known as Utica greens - a combination of escarole, hot cherry peppers, garlic and breadcrumbs that, I was surprised to learn, was popularized by a single restaurant, the Chesterfield, starting less than 30 years ago. It's one of my favorite side dishes, and I was delighted at the recent Mac-n-Cheese Bowl to try the mac-n-cheese from Mess Hall in Averill Park, which featured a swirl of Utica greens atop the cheesy noodles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.