Ex-Grill Games champ launches meal preparation service

Jill Kavanagh,founder of The Daily Dish, with some of the fare from her meal prep service in The Daily Dish Food Studio Tuesday Feb. 28, 2017 in Troy, NY. Jill Kavanagh,founder of The Daily Dish, with some of the fare from her meal prep service in The Daily Dish Food Studio Tuesday Feb. 28, 2017 in Troy, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.