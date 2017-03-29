COMIN' SOON: New Concert Announcements
Massachusetts folk-rockers Parsonsfield slip into Newberry Music Hall in Saratoga Springs on Saturday, May 13 with openers Animal Years kicking off the evening at 9pm. Tickets are on sale now, priced at $10 in advance; $12 at the door.
