Clifton Park senior center director accused of theft
State Police arrested a Clifton Park man who they say stole more than $50,000 from a local senior center over a period of five years. Sean P. Flaherty, 41, was charged Wednesday with second-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records after a four-month investigation by State Police into an alleged theft from the Shenendehowa Adult Community Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Howard Plum arrested in sex sting (Jun '08)
|Mar 26
|Pyro technic
|8
|Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13)
|Mar 23
|Hey baby
|3
|Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09)
|Mar 22
|Brandywine resident
|28
|Albany area shopping malls go upscale or bust (Mar '15)
|Mar 19
|Robert E
|32
|Devon Blackman beats a woman head to toe (Oct '09)
|Mar 10
|upyoursN
|23
|The Current Corruption of Schenectady Led by ... (Nov '13)
|Mar 10
|sold my business ...
|32
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC