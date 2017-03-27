Clifton Park senior center director accused of theft

State Police arrested a Clifton Park man who they say stole more than $50,000 from a local senior center over a period of five years. Sean P. Flaherty, 41, was charged Wednesday with second-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records after a four-month investigation by State Police into an alleged theft from the Shenendehowa Adult Community Center.

