Civilization encroaches on this 34-acre forest in the heart of Clifton Park's commercial district
In one corner, land advocates are battling to preserve one of the last remaining wild spaces in southern Saratoga's crowded commercial district - 34 acres of pristine forest in Clifton Park. They seek a green bulwark against the seemingly endless sprawl of Big Box stores, redundant fast food outlets, and parking lots increasingly cluttering the area.
