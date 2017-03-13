An Interview with Mark Nepo, author, a oeThe Book of
In this series of interviews, I engage with people who are on the leading edge of transformational change, doing work to further the consciousness revolution and how it is manifesting in culture, politics and spirituality, in order to help bring along a more enlightened society. Mark is the author of the NY Times bestseller, "The Book of Awakening," and has written in total 18 books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|gotcha
|20,900
|Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Tonya
|26
|Devon Blackman beats a woman head to toe (Oct '09)
|Mar 10
|upyoursN
|23
|The Current Corruption of Schenectady Led by ... (Nov '13)
|Mar 10
|sold my business ...
|32
|I Love Kickboxing Clifton Park (Sep '16)
|Mar 10
|Tatum Serfilippi
|2
|Upstate NY man douses wife in gas, sets her and...
|Mar 6
|Yaumel
|1
|Christina Amell
|Feb 28
|once-a-always-a-ho
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC