A water tower is seen behind some of the original Tryon buildings at...

Thursday Mar 30

A preliminary evaluation by Fulton County determined a potential to obtain about 300,000 gallons per day of flow from groundwater at the Tryon Technology Park. The county is working with the Fulton County Industrial Development Agency on creating infrastructure for the new park.

