34 Acresa and many possibilities
Residents of the Shenendehowa Central School District will have an opportunity to vote this Tuesday, April 4, 2017 on a referendum to decide the fate of 34 acres of district-owned property in Clifton Park that has been getting a lot of attention lately. The decision will be made whether to sell the land to develop a portion and preserve the rest for parkland, versus retaining the entire parcel under district control in hopes of negotiating a deal to preserve it completely.
