3/5/17: Today's Top Tips: Sunday

24 min ago Read more: Nippertown!

MUSIC : The Barefoot Movement @ Caffe Lena , Saratoga Springs. Winners of the Momentum Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association, this exuberant quartet crowds around a single mic and lets it rip with traditional barn-burners, tender ballads, lush harmonies and classic rock-inspired originals.

