Warm weather could have frogs, salama...

Warm weather could have frogs, salamanders on the move, DEC says

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Volunteer naturalist Kenny Barrett holds a Green Frog he caught at Bio Blitz 2009 at Veterans Memorial Park in Clifton Park, NY Sunday April 26, 2009. He and a group were looking for reptiles and amphibians for an overall species tally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09) Thu Mad as hell 24
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed democrat 20,852
Drunk glenville cop Feb 17 Trump 1
Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10) Feb 15 Peter Gerdine 38
News Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11) Feb 9 Ablank 5
News Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08) Feb 8 Maylynn 268
What are those sirens?? Someone , Anyone??? (Apr '09) Feb 4 Chris 43
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Saratoga County was issued at February 24 at 3:36PM EST

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,698 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC