Sheriff: Clifton Park woman arrested for assault

A woman who allegedly damaged a flat screen TV and allegedly assaulted a man in her home was arrested by Saratoga County Sheriff's on Saturday, Feb. 4. Meredith L. Hamilton, 40, of 1810 South Parkwood Drive, caused injury to a man after she allegedly threw a knife and plate at him and then prevented him from calling 911. The man, who knew Hamilton, was not seriously injured, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.