Sheriff: Clifton Park woman arrested for assault
A woman who allegedly damaged a flat screen TV and allegedly assaulted a man in her home was arrested by Saratoga County Sheriff's on Saturday, Feb. 4. Meredith L. Hamilton, 40, of 1810 South Parkwood Drive, caused injury to a man after she allegedly threw a knife and plate at him and then prevented him from calling 911. The man, who knew Hamilton, was not seriously injured, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,823
|Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11)
|Feb 9
|Ablank
|5
|Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|Maylynn
|268
|What are those sirens?? Someone , Anyone??? (Apr '09)
|Feb 4
|Chris
|43
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|Jan 30
|a witness oneof many
|2
|Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09)
|Jan 30
|Tyrone
|23
|The Current Corruption of Schenectady Led by ... (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|Proctors Sales
|31
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC