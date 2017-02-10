Sheriff: Clifton Park woman arrested ...

Sheriff: Clifton Park woman arrested for assault

A woman who allegedly damaged a flat screen TV and allegedly assaulted a man in her home was arrested by Saratoga County Sheriff's on Saturday, Feb. 4. Meredith L. Hamilton, 40, of 1810 South Parkwood Drive, caused injury to a man after she allegedly threw a knife and plate at him and then prevented him from calling 911. The man, who knew Hamilton, was not seriously injured, Lt.

