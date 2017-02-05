Police: Clifton Park woman arrested for throwing knife, plate and injuring man
A Clifton Park woman was arrested Saturday after police say she injured a man by throwing a knife and a plate at him. Saratoga County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call for a domestic incident around 7:45 Saturday evening at a home on South Parkwood Drive in Clifton Park.
