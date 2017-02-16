Pietrocola leaving Cornells for Edison Club
Mike Pietrocola, the veteran area chef who took over as head chef of Cornells in Little Italy only seven months ago, tells me his last day will be Monday . He is leaving to become executive chef and food and beverage director of The Edison Club in Rexford.
