Photos: Toxic VR opens
Co-owner Andreas Duerr uses HTC Vive goggles and controls to play a virtual reality painting application at Toxic VR located inside the mall at Clifton Park Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. less Co-owner Andreas Duerr uses HTC Vive goggles and controls to play a virtual reality painting application at Toxic VR located inside the mall at Clifton Park Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Clifton Park, ... more Co-owner Andreas Duerr uses HTC Vive goggles and controls to play a virtual reality game at Toxic VR located inside the mall at Clifton Park Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. less Co-owner Andreas Duerr uses HTC Vive goggles and controls to play a virtual reality game at Toxic VR located inside the mall at Clifton Park Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. less Co-owner Andreas Duerr uses HTC Vive goggles and controls to ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|mexico
|20,845
|Drunk glenville cop
|Feb 17
|Trump
|1
|Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10)
|Feb 15
|Peter Gerdine
|38
|Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11)
|Feb 9
|Ablank
|5
|Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|Maylynn
|268
|What are those sirens?? Someone , Anyone??? (Apr '09)
|Feb 4
|Chris
|43
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|Jan 30
|a witness oneof many
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC