Photos: Toxic VR opens

Photos: Toxic VR opens

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Albany Times Union

Co-owner Andreas Duerr uses HTC Vive goggles and controls to play a virtual reality painting application at Toxic VR located inside the mall at Clifton Park Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. less Co-owner Andreas Duerr uses HTC Vive goggles and controls to play a virtual reality painting application at Toxic VR located inside the mall at Clifton Park Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Clifton Park, ... more Co-owner Andreas Duerr uses HTC Vive goggles and controls to play a virtual reality game at Toxic VR located inside the mall at Clifton Park Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. less Co-owner Andreas Duerr uses HTC Vive goggles and controls to play a virtual reality game at Toxic VR located inside the mall at Clifton Park Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Clifton Park, N.Y. less Co-owner Andreas Duerr uses HTC Vive goggles and controls to ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun mexico 20,845
Drunk glenville cop Feb 17 Trump 1
Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10) Feb 15 Peter Gerdine 38
News Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11) Feb 9 Ablank 5
News Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08) Feb 8 Maylynn 268
What are those sirens?? Someone , Anyone??? (Apr '09) Feb 4 Chris 43
News Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe... Jan 30 a witness oneof many 2
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,493 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC