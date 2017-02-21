Photos: Snowshoe tracking in Saratoga Springs
Moving comfortably with snowshoes affects everyone during the Animal Tracking Hike in Congress Park on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The Animal Tracking Hike was presented by the Saratoga Library and the Wilton Wildlife Park and Preserve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09)
|Feb 23
|Mad as hell
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Drunk glenville cop
|Feb 17
|Trump
|1
|Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10)
|Feb 15
|Peter Gerdine
|38
|Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11)
|Feb 9
|Ablank
|5
|Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|Maylynn
|268
|What are those sirens?? Someone , Anyone??? (Apr '09)
|Feb 4
|Chris
|43
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC