Photos: HVCC snow sculpture contest
Students work to create their snow sculptures during a competition sponsored by Student Activities at Hudson Valley Community College on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Troy, N.Y. Students work to create their snow sculptures during a competition sponsored by Student Activities at Hudson Valley Community College on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Troy, N.Y. Students work to create their snow sculptures during a competition sponsored by Student Activities at Hudson Valley Community College on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Troy, N.Y. Students work to create their snow sculptures during a competition sponsored by Student Activities at Hudson Valley Community College on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Troy, N.Y. Student Rashell Burrus of Troy works on her snow sculpture during a competition sponsored by Student Activities at Hudson Valley Community College on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Troy, N.Y. less Student ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Clifton Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10)
|Wed
|Peter Gerdine
|38
|Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11)
|Feb 9
|Ablank
|5
|Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|Maylynn
|268
|What are those sirens?? Someone , Anyone??? (Apr '09)
|Feb 4
|Chris
|43
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|Jan 30
|a witness oneof many
|2
|Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09)
|Jan 30
|Tyrone
|23
Find what you want!
Search Clifton Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC