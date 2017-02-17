NY lawmakers propose long-term progra...

NY lawmakers propose long-term program to fix Upstate's water pipes

Friday Feb 17 Read more: The Post-Standard

Small upstate New York communities faced with dilapidated wooden pipes rumored to be more than 100 years old need state money to repair water system infrastructure on the verge of collapse, a group of lawmakers said Thursday. A bipartisan group of lawmakers joined officials in proposing a program that would provide annual repair and maintenance funds to villages, towns and cities based on the size of their water systems.

