New kid on the block: Tedisco opens o...

New kid on the block: Tedisco opens office in Johnstown

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

On Thursday, Tedisco held an official opening for his new offices at the Fulton County Office Building at 223 W. Main St. Tedisco said he wants to be sure that his constituents know that he is there to serve them and to hear their thoughts and concerns. "People what legislators who are listening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clifton Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christina Amell 39 min once-a-always-a-ho 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Jessica 20,858
News Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop Mon caliviado 2
News Another pleads in fatal Schenectady fire Feb 26 Trumpster 1
News Schenectady cop gets 4 years (Sep '07) Feb 25 MichaelHamiltonSt... 8
News Schenectady drug tip hotline fixed (Mar '09) Feb 23 Mad as hell 24
Drunk glenville cop Feb 17 Trump 1
See all Clifton Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clifton Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Saratoga County was issued at February 28 at 3:33PM EST

Clifton Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clifton Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Clifton Park, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,454 • Total comments across all topics: 279,221,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC