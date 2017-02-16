Mechanicville firefighter injured fighting Monday blaze

Nine local fire departments descended on 49 S. Main St. after multiple 911 call about the fire that engulfed the multi-family home at 5:32 p.m. Everyone inside the home escaped without injury, David Zecca, Assistant Chief for the Mechanicville Fire Department, said. Four residents were left homeless by the fire and received assistance from local not-for-profits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.